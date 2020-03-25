Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Livestream www.memorialdesigners.net
Lake Ridge Chapel
View Map
Bobby Griffey


1960 - 2020
Bobby Griffey Obituary
Lubbock- Bobby Griffey passed away on March 23, 2020. Bobby's immediate family members will gather to celebrate his life of 59 years at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be permitted to attend the in-person event at this time. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view a live stream of his service at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Bobby Griffey was born on June 28, 1960, to Claude and Charlotte Griffey in Lubbock, Texas. Bobby married Jenny Bass on June 6, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny Griffey; daughter, Kristy Griffey; two grandchildren, Benjamin Griffey, Jesse Ramos; two brothers, Tommy Griffey, Terry Griffey; and sister, Diane Smith.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alma and Joseph Jones; and brother, Wayne Stearns.

The family of Bobby Griffey has designated the Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center, 4101 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410; https://www.covenanthealth.org/covenant-health-foundation/donate-now/, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
