Adams Funeral Home - Crosbyton
622 West Aspen
Crosbyton, TX 79322
(806) 675-2150
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home - Crosbyton
622 West Aspen
Crosbyton, TX 79322

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Crosbyton
Bobby "Bob" Hardin


1934 - 2020
Bobby "Bob" Hardin
Crosbyton - Bobby "Bob" Glen Hardin 86, of Crosbyton went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday February 27, 2020. He was born February 11, 1934 in Dickens County to Bryan and Pearl Hodges Hardin. Bob owned and operated Hardin Radiator Repair for 53 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was a faithful servant for his lord. Bob spent many years driving buses for Crosbyton ISD; he loved his job and had a great passion for all of the kids he had the privilege of chauffeuring to their destinations. He was also a Master Mason and a retired volunteer fireman. Bob was a special person and will be dearly missed by his family and the community of Crosbyton.



Those left to cherish his memories are a daughter; Lanell Ramos of Lubbock, two sons; Gary Hardin and wife Margot of Crosbyton, Ricky Hardin and wife Rhonda of Wylie, a brother; Bill Hardin and wife Roberta of Floydada, two sister-in-laws; Reta Hardin of Lubbock, Doris Hardin of Cuero, Texas, six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday February 29 at the First Baptist Church of Crosbyton. Burial will follow in the McAdoo Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. A visitation will be held Friday, February 28 from 6-7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton.

Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
