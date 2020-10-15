Lubbock- 82 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Bobby was born August 12, 1938, to Javara Rafe and Clestean Barrow in Oakwood, TX. He graduated from Dunbar High School and later joined the US Army. He retired from Lubbock ISD. He is survived by; one daughter, Sheryl Owens; one son, Robert Lavara (Tonya) Rafe; four sisters, Ella Whitslone, Mae White, Cora Payne, and Mira Watkins Mac, Noble Fields; two brothers, Clark Watkins and Wendell Watkins; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.