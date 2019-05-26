Home

Bobby James Parrott

Bobby James Parrott Obituary
1/27/1937-1/28/2019- In loving memory of our dad. Four months have passed since our father passed in peace. We miss your smile, laughter and the special moments we shared. Our fondest memories were the times we spent when we were younger and as we grew, the times we visited. Your grandchildren enjoyed those moments as well. Your memory is a treasure that none can take away. Till memory fades and life departs, you will live forever in our hearts. We love and miss you but God loved you more.

Your children, Ronald Parrott, Wayne Parrott and Debbie Parrott Gwinn
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
