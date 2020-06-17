Bobby Joe Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Bobby Joe Watson of Lubbock went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2020 at the age of 91.

Bob was born in 1929 in Farmersville, Texas to Melvin and Lena Watson. In 1953 he met and married the love of his life, Edwina (Eddie) Inklebarger, and they made their home in Cotton Center for 57 years before moving to Lubbock 10 years ago.

Bob was a farmer at Cotton Center and Stratford, Texas for many years until he "retired" and started a 20-year run in the antique business. He was a member of the Cotton Center School Board, Hale County Appraisal Board, and President of Lion's Club. For several years, he enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, never missed attending his girls' basketball games, cheerleading or school activities, watching Texas Tech and Dallas Cowboy football games, eating homemade ice cream, and playing cards or dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Denton Watson, R.G. Watson, Mildred Redwine and Melva Ellison.

Bob is survived by his wife, Edwina of Lubbock, TX; daughters: Cheryl Pecca of Irvine, CA, Sharla Watson of Lubbock, TX, Carole Watson (Lloyd Conner) of Albuquerque, NM; granddaughter, Shannon Rywelski (Konrad) of Irvine, CA; sister-in-law, Betty Wiley of Lubbock, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many close friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be Private. Livestream will be available on Resthaven's Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Texas Home Health, 5201 Indiana Avenue #101S, Lubbock, TX 79413 or Texas Boys Ranch.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved