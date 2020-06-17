Lubbock- Bobby Joe Watson of Lubbock went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2020 at the age of 91.Bob was born in 1929 in Farmersville, Texas to Melvin and Lena Watson. In 1953 he met and married the love of his life, Edwina (Eddie) Inklebarger, and they made their home in Cotton Center for 57 years before moving to Lubbock 10 years ago.Bob was a farmer at Cotton Center and Stratford, Texas for many years until he "retired" and started a 20-year run in the antique business. He was a member of the Cotton Center School Board, Hale County Appraisal Board, and President of Lion's Club. For several years, he enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, never missed attending his girls' basketball games, cheerleading or school activities, watching Texas Tech and Dallas Cowboy football games, eating homemade ice cream, and playing cards or dominoes.He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Denton Watson, R.G. Watson, Mildred Redwine and Melva Ellison.Bob is survived by his wife, Edwina of Lubbock, TX; daughters: Cheryl Pecca of Irvine, CA, Sharla Watson of Lubbock, TX, Carole Watson (Lloyd Conner) of Albuquerque, NM; granddaughter, Shannon Rywelski (Konrad) of Irvine, CA; sister-in-law, Betty Wiley of Lubbock, TX; and many nieces and nephews.He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many close friends.Celebration of Life Service will be Private. Livestream will be available on Resthaven's Facebook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Texas Home Health, 5201 Indiana Avenue #101S, Lubbock, TX 79413 or Texas Boys Ranch.