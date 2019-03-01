|
|
Levelland- Services for Bobby Lee, age 86, formerly of Wilson, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church in Wilson. Interment will follow in the Green Memorial Park Cemetery in Wilson. Bobby passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Levelland.
Bobby was born in Erick, Oklahoma on July 3, 1932 to Homer and Cora Lee. He married Janice McKenzie on June 30, 1956 in Levelland. Bobby was a graduate of Texas Tech University, where he received his Bachelor and Master degrees. He taught ag for two years at Lelia Lake and 26 years at Wilson High School. He then taught science for five years at Frenship High School. He was a Baptist.
Bobby was a talker and loved to talk pigs. He was considered a legend in his field of teaching and the show pig industry.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Lee and Cora Goff Lee; brothers Terry, Noel, Ralph, Roy, Glenn, Russell and Carl; his sister Rena; and his son-in-law, Dirk Wright.
Left to cherish his memories are wife, Janice Lee of Levelland; his daughters, Mandi Seaton and husband Rick of Lazbuddie, Tracy Brazile and husband Lyndon of Canyon, and Kerrie Wright of Wolfforth; one brother, Donald (Hanks) Lee; two sisters, Iona Bilbrey and Ann Skinner; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Wilson, 1403 13th St., Wilson, Texas 79381.
A visitation will be held at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.krestridgefuneralhometx.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home, 505 Austin Street, Levelland. (806) 897-1111.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019