1/1
Bobby Lee Price
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Bobby Lee Price, a lifelong resident of Lubbock and Shallowater, died at age 88 on November 24, 2020. As a master mechanic he worked at Hobbs Trailers, Alderson Cadillac, and Womble Olds. Everything he did was out of love for his family - his greatest pride and joy. His memory will be a blessing to his devoted wife Norma, children Bobby and Michelle Price, Karen Allam, grandchildren Brandon and Melissa Price, Ryan and Trina Price, Taylor Allam and Mark Adame, Michael and Tania Castilleja, Ashley Castilleja, great grandchildren Tara and Reese Webb, Allie and Jared Moore, Derian, Maddisyn, Brooklyn, Brecken, Addie, Miles, Michael Jr and great great grandson Wyatt. He was loved and admired by so many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by son-in-law Byron Allam. The loving care extended by Heartland House and Texas Home Health Hospice has provided great comfort to the family. In light of Covid 19, the family has chosen to hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved