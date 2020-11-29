Lubbock- Bobby Lee Price, a lifelong resident of Lubbock and Shallowater, died at age 88 on November 24, 2020. As a master mechanic he worked at Hobbs Trailers, Alderson Cadillac, and Womble Olds. Everything he did was out of love for his family - his greatest pride and joy. His memory will be a blessing to his devoted wife Norma, children Bobby and Michelle Price, Karen Allam, grandchildren Brandon and Melissa Price, Ryan and Trina Price, Taylor Allam and Mark Adame, Michael and Tania Castilleja, Ashley Castilleja, great grandchildren Tara and Reese Webb, Allie and Jared Moore, Derian, Maddisyn, Brooklyn, Brecken, Addie, Miles, Michael Jr and great great grandson Wyatt. He was loved and admired by so many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by son-in-law Byron Allam. The loving care extended by Heartland House and Texas Home Health Hospice has provided great comfort to the family. In light of Covid 19, the family has chosen to hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
.