Norman- The family of Bobby Link will celebrate his life of 40 years at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Norman, OK. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
