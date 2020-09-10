1/1
Bobby Link
Norman- The family of Bobby Link will celebrate his life of 40 years at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Norman, OK. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
