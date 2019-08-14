Home

Bobby Martin Frier


1945 - 2019
Bobby Martin Frier Obituary
Lubbock- Bobby Martin Frier, 74 of Lubbock passed from this earth on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Bob was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on February 25, 1945 to Henry Phillip and Lillian Claudine Frier. He served his country in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was enlisted in the 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam and also with the 1st Calvary Division stateside.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen; siblings, Phyllis Frier and Joe Frier; children, Bobby Frier, Jr., John Frier and Jessica Alexander; and four grandchildren, Emily Frier, Lilly Frier, William Alexander, II and Hunter Alexander.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at 6813 84th Street in Lubbock.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
