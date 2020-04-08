|
Lubbock- 68, Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, Dora, New Mexico under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. The radio waves in Lubbock were sent into shock when word that the "Star of Your Car" or Mr. Wonderful, Bobby Wayne Shattuck had passed away after a valiant battle with cancer on April 2 in his home with his wife, Donna Rose, by his side. Bob was born in Lubbock on November 20, 1951 to the home of Earl Shattuck and Ruth Ray Shattuck. Bob was proud of his birthplace and loved living there. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1974 with a degree in Mass Communications. Bob worked over 45 years in radio and advertising. Bob was a proud member of the Monterey Ambucs Club for 27 plus years. He worked their events and supported them in many ways. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the Monterey Ambucs to support the many children, teens, adults and veterans with therapeutic AmTrykes (bikes), along with their program to provide scholarships for the students that are going into physical therapy. Donations can be sent to Lubbock Monterey Ambucs, P. O. Box 53591, Lubbock, TX 79453. Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents; his Father, Earl Shattuck; his Mother, Ruth Ray Stephens; his brother, David Shattuck; and, his nephew, Colton Shackleford. He is survived by his wife, Donna Rose, of 30 years; his nephew, Michael McMIllen; his maternal aunts, Dorothy Lackey, Lorain Formato, Rachel Gray, and Anne Mooney; and his maternal uncle Jack Ray; his brother-in-law, Howard Shackleford, and numerous cousins and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020