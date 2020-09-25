1/1
Bobby Williams
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matador, Texas- Bobby G. Williams went to be with his Lord on September 23, 2020 at the age of 80. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at East Mound Cemetery in Matador. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Matador First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Bobby was born in Matador, Texas to Buford and Velma Pierce Williams on December 11, 1939. He graduated from Matador school in 1959. He married Jeanne Watson on July 4, 1962. Bobby was employed by TXDOT Engineers of Childress. He retired in December 2001. Bobby's family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, reading and studying history and short road trips. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brothers, Pete and Clyde Williams. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his daughter, Paige Barnes (Bryan); his precious granddaughters, Zoe Grace and Madilyn Paige, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the Covenant Palliative Care Unit for the compassionate care he received while with them. In lieu of flowers, they family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church of Matador or Motley County Senior Citizens. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved