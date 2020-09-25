Matador, Texas- Bobby G. Williams went to be with his Lord on September 23, 2020 at the age of 80. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at East Mound Cemetery in Matador. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Matador First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Bobby was born in Matador, Texas to Buford and Velma Pierce Williams on December 11, 1939. He graduated from Matador school in 1959. He married Jeanne Watson on July 4, 1962. Bobby was employed by TXDOT Engineers of Childress. He retired in December 2001. Bobby's family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, reading and studying history and short road trips. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brothers, Pete and Clyde Williams. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his daughter, Paige Barnes (Bryan); his precious granddaughters, Zoe Grace and Madilyn Paige, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the Covenant Palliative Care Unit for the compassionate care he received while with them. In lieu of flowers, they family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church of Matador or Motley County Senior Citizens. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
.