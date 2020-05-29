Lubbock- Bobby Lynn Wright 82 went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2020. Bobby was born to Vernon and Birdie May Wright on October 12, 1937. He married Linda Lindley on February 5, 1959. He was a Korean war veteran in the United States Navy and served on the USS Cogswell destroyer ship. He was a longtime carpenter. At the age of 62, he started his lawn business retiring in 2015. Bobby was a gentle soul, but was of the old school, and a man that would look at you and you knew what was expected without words. Bobby will be missed greatly by his family and his extended family. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, son Ricky, and daughter Michelle. His is survived by his wife Linda, his son Doyle, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 30th from 11 am to 2 pm at 4812 46th St in Lubbock. The family would like to thank Beyond Faith Hospice for the excellent care they provided.



