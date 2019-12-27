Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
time of fellowship and remembrance
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
1951 - 2019
Bonita Dean Obituary
Lubbock- Bonita Dean passed away on December 22, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm today, December 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 68 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish in the space provided below the obituary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Remember
