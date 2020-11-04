1/1
Bonnie Ann Becton
1937 - 2020
Idalou, Texas- Bonnie Ann Stewart Becton, 83 of Idalou passed away November 2, 2020. To protect our community from COVID, the service will be held graveside on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10am at the Becton Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Idalou United Methodist Facebook page. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Bonnie was born January, 30, 1937 to Ernest and Lois Stewart in Levelland, Texas. She graduated from Levelland High School in 1955 where she was a member of Future Homemakers of America and Future Teachers of America. After high school, Bonnie attended Hardin Simmons University where she was President of the Cowgirls. After transferring to Texas Tech University Bonnie graduated with a teaching degree. In 1959, Bonnie married her high school sweetheart James Becton. They moved to Iowa where she began teaching. Soon they were off to Greenville, Mississippi. While in Mississippi Bonnie was a homemaker and mother who was involved in the community. She was a member and eventual President of the Greenville Junior League Club and volunteered with the church. Born and raised in the Baptist church Bonnie became a Methodist when she married James. She found fellowship and friends in Methodist churches in Ames, Iowa; Greenville, Mississippi; Bedford, Texas; Lubbock, Texas and Normal, Illinois. In 1984, they returned home to West Texas for good. In Idalou, Bonnie was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and spent many years working as a substitute teacher in the public school system. Bonnie was a wonderful wife, mother and granny and cancer survivor. Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband James; children Margaret and her husband Dan, Mac and his wife Kathy, Suzette and her husband Joe, Steven and his wife Karen; grandchildren, Alan, Antoinette, Danielle, Brittney, Brandon, Justin, Austin, Joselyn, and Jasmine; five great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one older brother, four older sisters, a grandson and many close friends. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Idalou United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society are suggested. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
