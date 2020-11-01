Lubbock- Services for Bonnie Ann DuBose, 83, of Lubbock, Texas will at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Preston officiating. Graveside services will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Bonnie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
Bonnie passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Bonnie was born December 23, 1936 in Marietta, OK to J.D. and Leatha Kittrell. She married Homer Gann on December 23, 1954 in Dickens, Texas. She moved to Lubbock in 1966. He preceded her in death in 1994. She retired from Texas Commerce Bank. Bonnie married Norman DuBose on October 9, 1999; he preceded her in death in 2019. Bonnie loved the Lord and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years. Bonnie loved spending time with her family and baking banana bread for her grandchildren.
Loved ones include daughters, Helen Hargrave, Dorothy and John Kinman; and Mary Melvin; five step-children, Nancy Dubose, Norwin DuBose, Lela Doyal, Jan Kuykendoll and Tina Spector; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and three on the way; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, James Kittrell; sister, Gelema Kittrell and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, three brothers and two sons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church or the Senior Citizens Center of Lubbock.