1/1
Bonnie Ann Gann DuBose
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Services for Bonnie Ann DuBose, 83, of Lubbock, Texas will at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Preston officiating. Graveside services will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Bonnie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Bonnie passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Bonnie was born December 23, 1936 in Marietta, OK to J.D. and Leatha Kittrell. She married Homer Gann on December 23, 1954 in Dickens, Texas. She moved to Lubbock in 1966. He preceded her in death in 1994. She retired from Texas Commerce Bank. Bonnie married Norman DuBose on October 9, 1999; he preceded her in death in 2019. Bonnie loved the Lord and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years. Bonnie loved spending time with her family and baking banana bread for her grandchildren.

Loved ones include daughters, Helen Hargrave, Dorothy and John Kinman; and Mary Melvin; five step-children, Nancy Dubose, Norwin DuBose, Lela Doyal, Jan Kuykendoll and Tina Spector; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and three on the way; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, James Kittrell; sister, Gelema Kittrell and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, three brothers and two sons-in-law.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church or the Senior Citizens Center of Lubbock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Graveside service
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved