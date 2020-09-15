1/1
Bonnie Mae Willingham Holden
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amarillo- Bonnie Mae Willingham Holden born September 18, 1943 in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. She grew up in Dumas and Amarillo Texas. Bonnie married Roger John Holden on June 14, 1969. She is preceded in death by her Father, Johnny and Mother Marie Willingham, brother Johnny Ray, half brother Darrell. Bonnie is survived by her sister Iretha Layland, half brother James Willingham, husband Roger, daughters Francie, Elizabeth and Rhonda, three grandsons. Bonnie was an LVN and a minister in the Foursquare Church. She graduated LIFE Bible College in 1968. She lived in Andrews, Levelland, Lubbock and Amarillo Texas. Bonnie passed May 12, 2020

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 17, 2020 at Hillside Church (Chapel) 6100 Soncy, Amarillo, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved