Amarillo- Bonnie Mae Willingham Holden born September 18, 1943 in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. She grew up in Dumas and Amarillo Texas. Bonnie married Roger John Holden on June 14, 1969. She is preceded in death by her Father, Johnny and Mother Marie Willingham, brother Johnny Ray, half brother Darrell. Bonnie is survived by her sister Iretha Layland, half brother James Willingham, husband Roger, daughters Francie, Elizabeth and Rhonda, three grandsons. Bonnie was an LVN and a minister in the Foursquare Church. She graduated LIFE Bible College in 1968. She lived in Andrews, Levelland, Lubbock and Amarillo Texas. Bonnie passed May 12, 2020



Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 17, 2020 at Hillside Church (Chapel) 6100 Soncy, Amarillo, TX.



