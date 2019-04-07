|
Las Vegas, NV- Bonnie Spears Bairrington, 78, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bonnie Jean was born May 7, 1940, the second child of T.W. and Lottie (Redman) Spears, on the family farm just off the Wilson Hwy north of Tahoka. As a youth, Bonnie was baptized in the Baptist Church in Tahoka. She attended school in Wilson until the family moved to Tahoka before her senior year. She graduated from THS in 1958. While riding to beauty school in Lubbock with another lady from Tahoka, she met Ben Bairrington III, who was the son of the Tahoka woman. Bonnie and Ben were married on Aug. 30, 1958. It was a busy summer! Bonnie was a talented hairstylist in her younger years, then after her only son, Ben IV was born, she enjoyed being a full time mom. After the death of her husband, she continued their transmission shop business in Las Vegas as owner and operator in her later years. Bonnie was smart, strong, and witty and her interests were many. She was a dedicated lover of animals, a gourmet cook, loved nature's plants, especially bluebonnets, as well as all things Texas, and she could diagnose a transmission problem! Gone before her are her husband, Ben (1995), her parents Watson (2003) and Lottie (1999), and her brothers Mike (2003) and Larry (2014), and brother-in-law John Williams (2013). Bonnie leaves behind her son, Ben of Las Vegas, her loyal pals, "Leader" the black cat and "Peaches" the pug dog. Also, her sisters in Texas, Patsy Williams of Andrews and Linda and husband Calvin Timmons of South Texas, her sisters-in-law, Frances Spears of Austin and Sharron Spears of N.C. Our little girl is surely loved and missed greatly......
