Lubbock- August 20, 2020 - Today, we lost our mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandma Bart, Mimi, Mimi Bonnie and friend as she was freed from her pain and went to be in her permanent home in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bonnie Sue Walters was born on February 27, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After she graduated high school, Bonnie went to college at Freed Hardeman University but came home after one semester to help her mother with the family. In Grand Rapids, Bonnie met her future husband Kraig Bart and fell in love. Bonnie's mother decided to move to Abilene, Texas to start a new life and Kraig moved to Abilene shortly after Bonnie. Kraig and Bonnie were married in 1962 at the University church of Christ in Abilene and started their lifelong journey together. Kraig and Bonnie moved often for Kraig's jobs and for a period moved back to Grand Rapids where their two children were born, Todd (1964) and Penni (1967). In 1969 Kraig and Bonnie moved back to Texas and over the years lived in Austin, Temple Houston and Abilene before moving to Lubbock, Texas in 1990 where they would spend the rest of their lives. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Kraig in 2007 as well as her mother, Wilma Matney, Fred Salhaney who she knew as her daddy and step-father Mat Matney, her older sister Brenda, her mother and father in-law, Robert and Celia Bart and her Aunt May and Uncle Archie. She is survived by her sisters: Sharon (Herb) Lomax, Karon (Mike) Freeman and Kathy (Wally) Baehr as well as her brothers-in-law Keith (Lynda) Bart, Doug (Nancy) Bart and Mike (Debbie) Bart. She is also survived by her children Todd (Terri Ann) Bart, and their children Katie White, Hannah Bart, Victoria (Joe)Smith and John Greenlee. Penni (Tommy) Stahl, and their children Lauren (Chris) Bennett, Lindsay Stahl and Stetson (Nikki) Bailey. Todd, Penni and the entire family want to thank her caregivers, Hendrick Hospice of Abilene and Home Instead Senior Care of Abilene during her final weeks for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene. A memorial service will be held October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Monterey Church of Christ . Bonnie would have loved for people attending her service wear her favorite colors purple, orange, turquoise, and lime green instead of black. We all love you mom and look forward to you meeting us at the gates of heaven.



