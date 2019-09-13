|
Lubbock, Tx- Services for Bonnie V. Todd, 88, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 14, 2019, at Quaker Avenue Church of Christ, Lubbock, TX, with Carey Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery, under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
On Monday, September 9, 2019, Bonnie Todd, loving aunt and sister, passed away at the age of 88. Bonnie was born on November 3, 1930 in Lamesa, TX, to Bonnie and N.V. (Teague) Todd. She graduated high school in the same area and worked for the FHA in Lubbock for 35 years prior too retiring. Bonnie had a passion for gardening and enjoyed her weekly outings to the Wednesday Wonders at the Arboretum in K.N. Clapp Park. She was also an avid fan and held season tickets to the Lubbock Christian College women's basketball team.
She is survived by two nieces, Stephanie Mitchell of Round Rock, TX, and Sharon Vaughn of Palmyra, PA, two great nieces, one great nephew, two great great nephews, and a brother-in-law Glenn Newsom. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patsy Newsom.
Family Suggest donations be made to the Humane Society of West Texas, PO Box 94788 Lubbock, TX 79493.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019