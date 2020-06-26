Lubbock- 72 passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Plains Cemetery, Plains, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Booker was born on October 20, 1947, to Edna Jones and Riley Polk in Marlin, TX. Booker leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Betty Joe Lewis; four daughters, Chantel Polk, Barbara Fillmore, Donna Lewis, and LaShonda Lewis; four sons, Tommie Jones, Booker Jones, Jr. Robert Williams, and Roy Jones; two sisters, Shirley Lawrence and Mable Hunter; twelve grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.