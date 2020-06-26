Booker T. "Rusty" Polk Sr.
1947 - 2020
Lubbock- 72 passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Plains Cemetery, Plains, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Booker was born on October 20, 1947, to Edna Jones and Riley Polk in Marlin, TX. Booker leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Betty Joe Lewis; four daughters, Chantel Polk, Barbara Fillmore, Donna Lewis, and LaShonda Lewis; four sons, Tommie Jones, Booker Jones, Jr. Robert Williams, and Roy Jones; two sisters, Shirley Lawrence and Mable Hunter; twelve grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
