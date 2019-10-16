|
|
Lubbock- Brad Underwood passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019 in the comfort of his own home.
Bradley Steven Underwood was born in Ivanhoe, Texas on August 2, 1954. Brad, as he was known to friends and family, served the Lubbock community as the former Judge of the Lubbock County Court at Law No. 2 from 1986 to 1989 and then as the first presiding Judge over the 364th Texas District Court from 1989 until his retirement in 2014. Judge Underwood continued to serve his community and State as a visiting Judge after his retirement.
Judge Underwood is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children Courtney and Jared, his two stepsons Kevin and Stuart, his granddaughter Lillian, his mother Alma, his sister Tina along with her husband Scott, his brother Tim along with his wife Mari, and a host of extended family. He is preceded in death by his father Milton Underwood and stepfather, Rocky Richard "Dick" Thomas.
Judge Underwood will always be remembered as a family man who loved The Beatles, Star Wars, and Mexican food, most notably Taco Villa.
A visitation will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at First Christian Church with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A service is scheduled for October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church followed by a brief gathering at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to the Lubbock Area United Way, Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence, and South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019