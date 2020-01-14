Home

Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Interment
Following Services
Liberty Hill Cemetery
Liberty Hill, TX
Brenda Kay (Baber) Callahan


1945 - 2020
Brenda Kay (Baber) Callahan Obituary
Leander- Brenda Kay Callahan, 74, of Leander, Texas, passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1945, in Vernon, Texas, to William Forrest Baber and Grace Rebecca Warman Baber. Brenda retired after 30 years as an Elementary Teacher primarily teaching first graders in Texas, Virginia and New Mexico. She was a talented oil painter and had been active in the Sojourn Church in Carrollton, Texas. Brenda is survived by her husband, Michael A. Callahan of Leander; son, Bruce Bell and wife Lana of Jarrell; daughter, Suzanne Lawson and husband Joe of Jarrell; stepson, Brian Callahan and wife Amy of Westminster, Colorado; eight grandchildren: Travis Evans, Rebekah Bell, Liesl Bell, Emily Evans, Forrest Bell, Reagan Lawson, Reina Lawson, and Aiden Callahan; sister, Mary Ann Tittsworth and husband Clint; as well as, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. Interment will immediately follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery, Liberty Hill, Texas. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone, Cedar Park, Texas 78613, (512) 259-1610. On-line guest registry at www.beckchapels.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
