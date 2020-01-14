|
Lubbock- Bret Shannon passed away on January 10, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 34 years at noon on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Bret Shannon was born on January 7, 1986, in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Monterey High School and earned a bachelor's degree in both chemistry and biology from Texas Tech University. Bret enjoyed life to the fullest. Everything he touched became an opportunity to learn and educate others. His desire to explore and absorb the most intricate parts of the world around him led him to seek constant knowledge. He lived in the moment, not wanting to miss any part of life. He was analytical, compassionate, and a seeker of truth. Books provided an opportunity to explore people, places, and all the colors of the world. He was an explorer of life and loved the outdoors. Bret was one of a kind as his journey was never dull and was always searching and has now found his joy and peace.
Survivors include his parents, Candice and Sam Smith; sister, Milani Nichole Smith; maternal grandfather, Daniel Robert "Bob" Couch; paternal grandparents, Roy and Dee Smith; aunt and uncle, Cristi and Monte Williams; several cousins and other relatives; biological father, Ric Shannon.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Wanda Jo Couch.
The family of Bret Shannon has designated the Youth Ministry at Aldersgate Methodist Church, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020