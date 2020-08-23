1/1
Brian Keith Sanders
1959 - 2020
Lubbock- Brian Keith Sanders, 60 of Lubbock passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born September 9, 1959 to Alvin C. and Louann (Smith) Sanders in Lamesa. Brian graduated from New Mexico Jr. College in 1984 as an LVN and in 1985 as an RN. He married Dawn (Camp-Bell) Sanders in 1986 in Hobbs, NM. Later in life he continued his education and graduated from Lubbock Christian University with his Bachelor's in Nursing. He continued his love of caring for patients until he became disabled in 1998. Brian loved making a difference in people's lives. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and son. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 yrs, Dawn; his children, Jacob Sanders and spouse Emily, Krista Sanders, Zaquia Mackey all of Lubbock; and his sister, Sheila Masoner of Lovington.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Harold Sanders.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
