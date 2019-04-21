|
Lubbock- Brooke Kathlene Thomas left her family and friends to join Jesus and his Father, our God, on April 17, 2019. She will be missed but she is in a better place than she has been in the last few years. Brooke is survived by her parents Randy and DiAnne Hudman and her three children: Garth LeBaron Thomas, Gavin Randal Thomas and GraceLyn Thomas. She will be missed by a host of relatives and friends. All are invited to a memorial service and a celebration of Brooke's life on Tuesday, April 23 at the Refuge located at 4308 58th Street in Lubbock, Texas from 6 until 7:30 PM. Donations to the Refuge will be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
