Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Bruce Lee Austin


1952 - 2019
Bruce Lee Austin Obituary
McKinney, TX formally of Lubbock- 66, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Bruce was born to Mary Austin and Jesse Hemanes on July 2, 1952 in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Dunbar High School and joined the Air Force. He was employed by the Plano School District Transportation. Bruce leaves to cherish his memory, six children, Jeanne Austin, Bruce Austin, Lyuana Austin, Keioki Jones, and Antwain Austin; four siblings, Martillas Austin, Percilla Austin, and Elizabeth Austin (John), and Edward Austin; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith First House of Hope. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019
