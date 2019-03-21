|
Lubbock- Bryan David Barnell went to be with his Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 81 years at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 5700 98th St., Lubbock, TX. A tribute of Bryan David Barnell's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Bryan David Barnell was born on May 15, 1937 to the late Rev. Barni Archibald and Alma Adelaide Barnell in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Helen Barnell; three daughters, Judith (Ricky) Neal of Smyer, Barbara (Thomas) Gilliam of Lubbock, Brenda (Hut Allred) Barnell of Irving; six grandchildren, Jason (Tammy) Neal, Ericka (Bryan) Robason, Calvin Neal; Kelsey (Tray) Jones, Colton Gilliam, Keaton (Lindsey, Fiance) Gilliam, four great-grandchildren, Tristan Neal, Grant Neal, Julia Jones, and Baby Jones (arriving in May); and a brother, Warren (Carrol) Barnell of Lincoln, NE; numerous nieces and nephews and his extended family at Hope Lutheran.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019