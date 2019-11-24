Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Burnis Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burnis Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burnis Henderson Obituary
Granbury- Burnis Marie Henderson left us, November 20, 2019, in Granbury, Texas. She was born on April 26, 1931 in Brownfield, TX. She grew up in Harbin and Panhandle, TX.

Burnis graduated from North Texas State College with degrees in biology and physical education. She later received a master's degree in counseling from Texas Tech University. Burnis was a teacher and counselor with Lubbock ISD for over 25 years. She then worked several years in Texas Tech Continuing Education Department for Extended Studies of Texas Tech University High School. She was recognized as an Outstanding Professional Women of Lubbock in 1979. Also later, she was awarded the Women of Excellence Award by the YWCA.

Burnis and husband, Jerry Henderson, were members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. They both enjoyed playing bridge, dancing and social parties. Following Jerry's death, Burnis moved to Granbury, TX. She and Mr. Jim Porter were members of Acton Methodist Church. They enjoyed social activities and traveling.

Burnis was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pauline Lyles, and her husband, Jerry D. Henderson.

She is survived by her children: Jon David Henderson, Dr. Jacqueline Kerr, and Donna Williams and husband, Danny; one grandson, Drew Williams and wife, Kellie, and great-granddaughter, Nola Williams.

Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to the Red Feather Society of the United Way of Lubbock. Online condolences may be offered at our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burnis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -