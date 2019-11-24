|
|
Granbury- Burnis Marie Henderson left us, November 20, 2019, in Granbury, Texas. She was born on April 26, 1931 in Brownfield, TX. She grew up in Harbin and Panhandle, TX.
Burnis graduated from North Texas State College with degrees in biology and physical education. She later received a master's degree in counseling from Texas Tech University. Burnis was a teacher and counselor with Lubbock ISD for over 25 years. She then worked several years in Texas Tech Continuing Education Department for Extended Studies of Texas Tech University High School. She was recognized as an Outstanding Professional Women of Lubbock in 1979. Also later, she was awarded the Women of Excellence Award by the YWCA.
Burnis and husband, Jerry Henderson, were members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. They both enjoyed playing bridge, dancing and social parties. Following Jerry's death, Burnis moved to Granbury, TX. She and Mr. Jim Porter were members of Acton Methodist Church. They enjoyed social activities and traveling.
Burnis was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pauline Lyles, and her husband, Jerry D. Henderson.
She is survived by her children: Jon David Henderson, Dr. Jacqueline Kerr, and Donna Williams and husband, Danny; one grandson, Drew Williams and wife, Kellie, and great-granddaughter, Nola Williams.
Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to the Red Feather Society of the United Way of Lubbock. Online condolences may be offered at our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019