Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Butch Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Butch Sims


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Butch Sims Obituary
Chico- Butch Sims, 76, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Chico. Graveside service was Monday, October 28, 2019 at Chico Cemetery.

Butch was born on May 20, 1943 to Thomas Zearl and Alexa (Brewster) Sims in Lubbock, Texas. He was united in marriage to Beverly D. Booker on June 30, 1981 in Roswell, New Mexico. Butch proudly served our country in the United States Army, and later retiring from LTV as an aviation mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly D. Sims; his sisters, Betty Trout and Jane James; and his brother, Bobby Springer.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Slim Pickens of Chico; his daughter, Kimberly Sims of Chico; his granddaughter, Leanna Marie Samano; and her sister, Sue Billings of Seagraves. Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport, www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Butch's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.