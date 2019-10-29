|
|
Chico- Butch Sims, 76, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Chico. Graveside service was Monday, October 28, 2019 at Chico Cemetery.
Butch was born on May 20, 1943 to Thomas Zearl and Alexa (Brewster) Sims in Lubbock, Texas. He was united in marriage to Beverly D. Booker on June 30, 1981 in Roswell, New Mexico. Butch proudly served our country in the United States Army, and later retiring from LTV as an aviation mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly D. Sims; his sisters, Betty Trout and Jane James; and his brother, Bobby Springer.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Slim Pickens of Chico; his daughter, Kimberly Sims of Chico; his granddaughter, Leanna Marie Samano; and her sister, Sue Billings of Seagraves. Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport, www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019