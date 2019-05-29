|
Lorenzo- Byron Lee Sistos, 36, of Lubbock, beloved son and father, passed away in San Angelo, on Sunday May 26, 2019. Byron was born on November 4, 1982 in Lubbock. He married April Rodriguez on March 22, 2014 and they resided in Lorenzo. He is survived by his wife, April; 2 sons, Giovanni and Ashton; father, Ramiro Sistos "Pops" and wife Kelly; mother, Linda Montelongo; his grandmother, Belen Sistos "Granny"); siblings, Noey, Ramiro, Jr., Amber and Ashley. Also survived by 3 uncles, 3 aunts, 7 nieces, 4 nephews and numerous cousins.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019