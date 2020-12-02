Lubbock- Byron Martin, 92, passed from this life on November 20, 2020.He was born on September 15, 1928 to Dixie (Cromer) and Claude Bryan Martin. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1945 and received his degree in architecture from TTU in 1950. He joined his brother C.B. at his father's business, Claude Martin and Sons, (CM&S) in 1954. Over the next 30 years, CM&S built many schools, churches, businesses, and homes in the Lubbock and surrounding area.In 1968 Martin was elected to the LISD Board of Trustees where he served until 1976. During that time, he served as secretary and vice president.Martin sold CM&S in 1985 to begin his first retirement. Subsequently,in 1989, Martin was called by LISD to serve as bond construction manager, overseeing the construction of bond projects through 1994. In 1995 he was again called by LISD to oversee construction of a $29.8 million bond program, which included renovation of the Kmart building, originally built by CM&S, into a state-of-the-art facility for career and technical education (CTE). It opened in August 1997 and was named in his honor, the Byron Martin ATC. During his almost 10 years with LISD, he guided the construction of almost $200 million in school facilities.But retirement was not to be for him quite yet. The next call came from Texas Tech to oversee completion of the east side of the Jones AT&T football stadium, which was completed in 2010. He finally retired at the age of 81!Now Martin was able to pursue more fully his lifelong interest in watercolor painting. Over his lifetime, he was a prolific and accomplished watercolor artist.Byron's family were founding members of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Lubbock, where Byron and Wanda were faithful and life-long members. He served in every capacity at that church (many times!) and was still continuing to serve on the finance committee this fall.Martin married Wanda Jennings on August 24, 1947. They were married 70 years, and, during that time, they loved playing bridge, being with all of their family and traveling to many parts of the world. Many of those travel sights became the inspirations for his beautiful watercolors.He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, his parents, his brother C.B. and his son-in-law Terry Grantham.Martin is survived by his children, Robin (Mark) Thomas of Midland, Lane Byron Martin and LeAnn Grantham, and his sister Betty Van Ness, all of Lubbock and his 9 grandchildren: Amber (Troy) Robertson and Haley (Mason) Manulik of Fort Worth, Laura (Chance) Justice of Dripping Springs, Jeffrey (Brittany) Thomas of Midland, Cole Grantham and Cason Grantham of Lubbock, Corbin Grantham of Dallas, Dustin (Jennifer) Martin of Lubbock and Bryan (Kalli) Martin of Floydada,13 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.His wonderful sense of humor, eternally positive attitude, genuine interest in people, kindness, decency and strong Christian ethics could be used to describe him all of his life. To know Byron was to love Byron.Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Lubbock, the immediate family is holding a private burial service.Memorials may be sent to Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund,7702 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423.