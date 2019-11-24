|
|
Lubbock- Byron Milligan 65 joined his Heavenly Family October 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by sisters Viola Hicks, Phoenix Arizona and Marge Harck, Lubbock, sister in law Ilsa Milligan, Temple Texas and a large, loving extended family. He was proceeded in death by his parents Otis and Viola Milligan and siblings Betty Carey, Doris Sisco Gibson and Charles Milligan.
Memorial Services will be at Monterrey Baptist Church, 3601 50th St, Monday Dec. 16 @ 11 AM with Dr David Belk, Senior Pastor and Dr. Gary Hall, Worship Pastor officiating.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019