Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Milligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron Milligan Obituary
Lubbock- Byron Milligan 65 joined his Heavenly Family October 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by sisters Viola Hicks, Phoenix Arizona and Marge Harck, Lubbock, sister in law Ilsa Milligan, Temple Texas and a large, loving extended family. He was proceeded in death by his parents Otis and Viola Milligan and siblings Betty Carey, Doris Sisco Gibson and Charles Milligan.

Memorial Services will be at Monterrey Baptist Church, 3601 50th St, Monday Dec. 16 @ 11 AM with Dr David Belk, Senior Pastor and Dr. Gary Hall, Worship Pastor officiating.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -