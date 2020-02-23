|
|
Lubbock- Byron Sawyer Hester, 81 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born August 22, 1938 to Brian and Myrtle (Sawyer) Hester in Lubbock. Byron graduated from Lubbock High School in 1956. He worked in paper distribution and sales for years beginning with Graham Paper Company in 1957 then retiring from Unisource in 2006. He loved fishing, working in the yard, his church family and collecting eccentric items and especially the Dickens Villages. His favorite holiday was Christmas. Byron was a member of Trinity Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kevin Hester of Plano; two brothers, Wendell Hester (Jean) of Grayson, GA, Bo Hester (Kelle) of Lubbock; two grandchildren, Olga Shields of Dallas and Brandy Horton St. Marie (Matthew) of Lewisville, a great grandchild on the way, many nieces and nephews and his beloved four-legged companion, Toby.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Tami Horton.
A come and go Celebration of Life will be Saturday February 29, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Contact Linda Moore at 806-775-2057.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020