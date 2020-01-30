|
Lubbock- PV2 Caleb Grant "Smitty" Smither, 19, passed over into glory January 21, 2020, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Caleb was a member of Turning Point Community Church and active in many youth events and ministries. He was loved and adored by his church community and fellow students for his gentle spirit and steadfast friendship to all who knew him.
Caleb graduated from Frenship High School and participated in various athletics including football and track. Caleb's life-long desire was realized when he enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 28, 2019, and following graduation he entered basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. There, PV2 Smither completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training where he graduated 91L Construction Equipment Repair School. While attending this course he was awarded the Leadership and Iron Soldier Awards. PV2 Smither was then prestigiously awarded his "jump wings" after attending Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Caleb's current active duty station was Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was awaiting his successful career within the 82nd Airborne Division.
Caleb is survived by his mother, Heather E. Baker and husband Robert "REB" Baker; sisters, Claire E. Smither and Raelie Baker; brother, Zechariah Baker; father, Jonathan Smither; grandmother, Martha Adams and grandfather, George W. Jackson and grandparents, David and Anita Smither all of Lubbock; grandparents, Will and Anne Baker of Rio Grande Valley. Caleb had many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of special friends.
The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Turning Point Community Church.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park with Full Military Honors.
