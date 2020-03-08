|
|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Calvin Eugene Boyles, 79, of Lubbock will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until services at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Calvin by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Calvin passed away March 4, 2020. Calvin was born August 31,1940 in Denton, Texas to E. G. and Fay Boyles. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1958; Texas Tech University in 1964 and received his Master's Degree from the National War College. He attended the ROTC program at Texas Tech and upon graduation became a commissioned officer. He was a Senior Army Aviator and Military Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Army. During his service he was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and retired as Colonel in January 31, 1993.
Calvin married Mary Williams on February 2, 1963 in Lubbock, Texas. He was a member of the Yellowhouse Masonic Lodge # 841 and was a member of the Scottish Rite as a 32nd Degree Mason.
Loved ones include wife, Mary Boyles; brother, Carey Boyles; sister, Karen Shields; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020