Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Calvin C. "Butch" Rendleman. Jr.


1950 - 2020
Calvin C. "Butch" Rendleman. Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Calvin "Butch" C. Rendleman, Jr. of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born March 20, 1950 in Lubbock to Calvin Coolidge and Elizabeth Corine (Ray) Rendleman, Sr. Butch grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1968. He married his beloved wife of 46 years Debbie Lou (Patterson) on June 12, 1970. Butch worked as a crane operator and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Calvin Craig Rendleman and wife Misty of Lubbock, Kyle Rendleman and wife Melissa of Lubbock, and Brad Rendleman and wife Leah of Haslet; most beloved brother to three sisters, Constance Hornsby, Calvette Haggard, and Wyletta Bennett and eight grandchildren.

Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Lou Rendleman; parents, Calvin and Elizabeth Rendleman and his brother, Sidney Rendleman.

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. John 14: 1-2 KJ

Visitation will be held at the Oak Crest Suite at Combest Family Funeral Homes on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00pm. Private family graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
