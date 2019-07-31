|
|
Lubbock- Cameron Kirk Graham, of Lubbock, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 47. He was born in Lubbock on November 1, 1971 to C L and Joetta (Barnes) Graham. Cameron grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Coronado High School in 1990. He attended Texas Tech University where he earned his Bachelor of History degree in 2000. He was a lifelong Red Raider and an avid Tech fan regardless of the sport or season. Cameron was very proud to have had the opportunity to work for his alma mater and served his university in several different areas. He was currently working in the financial aid office which enabled him to help other students achieve their academic goals. Cameron was a licensed Basic Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
Cameron married Allison Elaine Turner on September 28, 2013 here in Lubbock. He loved his family, traveling to places where he could experience history, and was an avid Star Trek fan and collector. His hobbies included enjoying old movies, science fiction and appreciating music. He enjoyed a good political discussion and remained close to his friends from College Republicans at Tech. Cameron's passion for life was his church family where he found a place and purpose for his life. He enjoyed serving God and others through the different ministries at First Christian Church where he participated in small groups, New Visions Sunday School Class and the communion ministry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Allison Graham; his father, C L Graham, his step-sister, Cassie Inge; step-brothers, Danny Tollett and Tim Page; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Cameron was preceded in death by his mother, Joetta Graham; his grandparents, Duncan and Bertie Graham, and M H and Esther Barnes; his aunt Deanie Burdette and stepmother, Linda Graham.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway 2202 Broadway, Lubbock, TX. from 1-8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway, Lubbock, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels, the Ronald McDonald House or to local charities of your choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019