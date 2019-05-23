Home

Camille Harris Nutter

Camille Harris Nutter Obituary
LUBBOCK- Camille Harris Nutter passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her Mother Imogene Webster Harris She is survived by her Father Gerald Harris, her Children Leah Edwards and Jeff Nutter, Sister Melanie Harris Martin and her husband Mike,

Grandchildren Kianna and CateLynn Edwards and Nephews Ryan, Reed and Riley Martin. Camille attended Wheelock Elementary, JT Hutchinson Junior High, Monterey High School and West Texas State University. Camille was a passionate friend, daughter, sister and mother. Her greatest love was her beautiful Granddaughters. Services will be at New Horizons Baptist Church located at 2805 98th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79423 on Saturday May 25th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
