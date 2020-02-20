|
Lubbock- Cara Belle Snyder, 95, joined her Heavenly Father on February 15, 2020 in Lubbock. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 20, from 4 - 6 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock, with the Rosary beginning at 6 pm. Celebration of life services will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, February 21 at Christ The King Cathedral in Lubbock with graveside services set for 2 pm (3 pm Texas time) at the Woodvine Cemetery in Artesia, New Mexico. Cara Belle Snyder was born on October 18, 1924 in Ennis, Texas to parents; Marlin Durbin and Maude Whitfill. After moving to Artesia New Mexico Cara met and married her husband of 42 years and settled in Lubbock, Texas where she worked and retired from J.C. Penny. After retirement Cara spent her time volunteering at Christ The King Cathedral, Catholic Charities and Covenant Hospital. Cara especially enjoyed spending time with her extended family. Cara Belle Snyder was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Snyder, her parents and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Dille, sister, Margie Ellison, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020