Lubbock- Cara Lee Irvin, 84, of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Cara was born October 4, 1936 in Sedalia, Missouri. She was a dancer for Arthur Murray Academy in Kansas City. Cara married Robert Stuart Irvin on October 21, 1960. She worked downtown in Kansas City for a finance company. When Bob and Cara's son went to school, Cara decided to enroll in college where she received her teaching degree and she was nearing her doctorate. She went on to teach high school English for 27 years. The couple moved to Lubbock in 2000 to be closer to family and they became members of First Christian Church where Cara was an active volunteer for many years. Cara was a gifted quilter and a member of a group who made over a 100 quilts per year to donate to organizations such as Women's Protective Service, children's group homes and many others.Cara is survived by her husband, Bob Irvin of Lubbock; her grandchildren, Kate and Garrett Irvin of Lubbock; and her brother Norman Taylor of Jefferson City, Missouri. Cara is preceded in death by her parents; and her son Ray in 2004.Memorial services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church.