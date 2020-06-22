Carl Edward Willard Sr.
1968 - 2020
Lubbock- 52 passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Carl was born to R. D. Draper and Ella Willard on January 17, 1968. He graduated from Estacado High School in 1987. He was employed at Los Cajun. He is survived by his wife, Kay Willard; six children, Brittanee Shelby, LeCarl Willard, Carl Willard, Jr., Billy Davis, Kay Shawn, and Kallie Willard; five sisters, Linda Willard, Cheryl Reynolds, Mildred Willard, Patsy Traylor, and Brenda Draper; four brothers, Donald Willard, Royal Edward, Leonard Willard, and Sammy Willard; mother-in-law, Evelyn Shelby; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
JUN
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
June 15, 2020
Usure we're agreat friend and neighbor and will be very missed
Selestino Vasquezo
Friend
June 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Carl worked at the day hab that my daughter went to. He was a very kind man. He will be missed so much. RIP Carl. Heaven has gained an angel.
Kathy Alexander
Friend
