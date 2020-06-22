Lubbock- 52 passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Carl was born to R. D. Draper and Ella Willard on January 17, 1968. He graduated from Estacado High School in 1987. He was employed at Los Cajun. He is survived by his wife, Kay Willard; six children, Brittanee Shelby, LeCarl Willard, Carl Willard, Jr., Billy Davis, Kay Shawn, and Kallie Willard; five sisters, Linda Willard, Cheryl Reynolds, Mildred Willard, Patsy Traylor, and Brenda Draper; four brothers, Donald Willard, Royal Edward, Leonard Willard, and Sammy Willard; mother-in-law, Evelyn Shelby; a host of other relatives and friends.