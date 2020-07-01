Carl Lee Stroup
1929 - 2020
Plains, Texas- Graveside services for Carl Lee Stroup ,91, of Plains, Texas will be Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Denver City Memorial Park. Rev. Patrick Hamilton will be officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City, Texas.

He was born June 6, 1929 in Iraan, Texas to Norman and Evelyn Stroup . He passed away on June 29, 2020.

He graduated from Denver City High School in 1947 and then attended Kilgore Jr. College before being drafted into the Army.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. Carl was the owner of A & S Trucking Company from 1952 - 1983. He continued his career in the oil field business until his retirement in 1995.

He married Jeanne Robinson who passed away 1970. He then married Teresa Hill who passed away in 2010.

He is survived by a son Anthony Day and his wife Jessica of Flower Mound, daughters Susan Stroup and Jennifer Mize and her husband Jeff all of Lubbock; a sister Pat Moody of New Iberia, LA. Grandchildren Jayden Mize, Jett Mize, Kate Blackshear, Kyle Day, Kaden Day, and his beloved dog "Poochie".

The family request memorials in lieu of flowers be made to Yoakum County Senior Citizens, 500 Avenue C. Denver City, Texas 79323.

Visitation in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service Friday 9:00 - !0:30 A.M.

.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Denver City Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
