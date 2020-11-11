Spade- Carl R. Owen, 62, of Spade passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Lubbock. Carl was born on January 3, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas to Robert A. Owen and Vivian Grace Sartain Owen. He was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock Coronado High School in 1976. He graduated from the Fire Academy and started working for the Lubbock Fire Department on February 5, 1979. He had worked at Stations 1, 4, 9, and 12 and had special training in Hazmat. He faithfully served the citizens of Lubbock for 29 plus years, retiring as the Captain of Station 12-B on April 11, 2008. He married Tammy Lynn Motley on May 2, 1987 in Lubbock. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and visiting Morristown, Tennessee, which is where his family originated from. He enjoyed NASCAR and his favorite driver was Bill Elliott, also known as "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville." He was a workaholic and always had two jobs to keep him busy and to support his family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Abernathy.
Carl is survived by his wife, Tammy Owen of Spade, 3 sons, Byron Hughes and wife, Kerri, of Lubbock, Justin Hughes of Clovis, New Mexico, and Kyle Owen of Spade, 3 brothers, Marvin Owen of Lubbock, Mark Owen and wife, Lori, of Abilene, and Clark Owen and wife, Yvonne, of Odessa, 2 grandchildren, Dustin and Paige Hughes, niece, Kayla Owen, nephew, Cade Owen, and nephew, Rowdy Motley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. A come and go visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock, 2210 Broadway, in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information and to access the live video stream of the funeral at 1:00 PM on Saturday. A recording of the funeral service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.
Memorials may be sent to the MDA Fill The Boot at https://firefighters.mda.org/
or to the Texas Boys Ranch in Lubbock at https://www.texasboysranch.org/ways-to-give/donate
.