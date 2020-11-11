1/1
Carl R. Owen
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spade- Carl R. Owen, 62, of Spade passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Lubbock. Carl was born on January 3, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas to Robert A. Owen and Vivian Grace Sartain Owen. He was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock Coronado High School in 1976. He graduated from the Fire Academy and started working for the Lubbock Fire Department on February 5, 1979. He had worked at Stations 1, 4, 9, and 12 and had special training in Hazmat. He faithfully served the citizens of Lubbock for 29 plus years, retiring as the Captain of Station 12-B on April 11, 2008. He married Tammy Lynn Motley on May 2, 1987 in Lubbock. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and visiting Morristown, Tennessee, which is where his family originated from. He enjoyed NASCAR and his favorite driver was Bill Elliott, also known as "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville." He was a workaholic and always had two jobs to keep him busy and to support his family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Abernathy.

Carl is survived by his wife, Tammy Owen of Spade, 3 sons, Byron Hughes and wife, Kerri, of Lubbock, Justin Hughes of Clovis, New Mexico, and Kyle Owen of Spade, 3 brothers, Marvin Owen of Lubbock, Mark Owen and wife, Lori, of Abilene, and Clark Owen and wife, Yvonne, of Odessa, 2 grandchildren, Dustin and Paige Hughes, niece, Kayla Owen, nephew, Cade Owen, and nephew, Rowdy Motley. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to COVID restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. A come and go visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock, 2210 Broadway, in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information and to access the live video stream of the funeral at 1:00 PM on Saturday. A recording of the funeral service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.

Memorials may be sent to the MDA Fill The Boot at https://firefighters.mda.org/ or to the Texas Boys Ranch in Lubbock at https://www.texasboysranch.org/ways-to-give/donate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved