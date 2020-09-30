Lubbock- Carl Raymond Hart Jr., passed away on September 24th,2020 at Covenant Hospital. He was 87 years old. He was the husband of Betty Hart. They shared sixty years together.Born in Lubbock, Texas, he was the son of Carl Raymond Hart Sr. and Ruth Smith Hart. He attended and graduated from Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University.He was a first generation Eagle Scout and passionate member of the Boy Scouts of America for majority of his life. He will be remembered for his intelligence and kindness that he shared with everyone he was around.He is survived by his wife, Betty Hart. His son Joe Hart, and grandchildren, whom he raised as his own, Peyton and Ian Hart.