1/1
Carl Raymond Hart Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Carl Raymond Hart Jr., passed away on September 24th,2020 at Covenant Hospital. He was 87 years old. He was the husband of Betty Hart. They shared sixty years together.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, he was the son of Carl Raymond Hart Sr. and Ruth Smith Hart. He attended and graduated from Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University.

He was a first generation Eagle Scout and passionate member of the Boy Scouts of America for majority of his life. He will be remembered for his intelligence and kindness that he shared with everyone he was around.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hart. His son Joe Hart, and grandchildren, whom he raised as his own, Peyton and Ian Hart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved