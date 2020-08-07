Lubbock- The family of Carl Robertson will celebrate his life of 77 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
