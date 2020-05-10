Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Carl Wayne Wyatt


1933 - 2020
Carl Wayne Wyatt Obituary
Lubbock- Carl "Wyane" Wyatt, 86 of Lubbock, Texas, passed away May 6, 2020. He was born in Marshall, Texas on August 8, 1933. Wayne graduated from Marshall High School and received a degree in Geology from Texas Tech University. He was married to LaWanda "Sue" Wyatt on September 10, 1960. Wayne had a career in Pharmaceutical Sales for Wyeth Laboratories. He had a passion for Travel and spending time with his family. He was survived by his children Krysta Shutt and husband Tom Shutt, Vince Wyatt and wife Ashleigh Wyatt, Keli Duncan and husband Dustin Duncan. His grandchildren Gabriel Shutt, Madeleine Shutt, Griffin Shutt, Drew Wyatt, Devynne Wyatt, and Zachary Duncan.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2020
