Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main St Lubbock , TX 79401 (806) 763-6433

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lubbock- As the sun rose on the morning of March 7, 2019 the earth was bathed in the warmth of its beautiful gold and amber hues. Blue and white clouds wisped in the distance as they parted to welcome one of God's children home. Carla Gene Hacker left the loving embrace of her husband's arms that morning and reached for the hand of God. Her faith stood strong as she accepted the hand of Christ as he welcomed her into the Kingdom of Heaven. Although Carla grieved at leaving her loved ones behind she knew there would be wonderful Family Reunion in Heaven where she would see her father and mother Carl and Joyce Knott, her grandson Garret Hacker and all the other loved ones who had passed before. Carla believed in the faith of everlasting life and had comfort in knowing those she left behind would someday be together again.



Carla was born on August 2, 1952 in Lubbock Texas. Carla grew up as a farmer's daughter and from a young age chopped cotton in the fields of Morton, Texas and did anything else farm life required. At about 10 years of age her parents found out she could cook and from then on Carla was on the road to becoming the family cook. Carla loved cooking and family and those two things became the cornerstone for our family get-togethers. Family gatherings were her favorite times and became some of her best memories.



Carla is survived by her husband and love of her life Ron Hacker whom she met at 15 years of age. She and Ronnie had one son Mark Hacker and a daughter Crystal Fulfer. Mark and his wife Amy added to the family with two grandson's Brice and Garret Hacker. Garret preceded Carla in death and was surely waiting at the gate to see his Bobo. Crystal added to the family as well with the addition of a granddaughter Ashton Sumpter. Carla loved her Grandchildren and spent hours making cookies and crafts with them as kids as well as helped shape them into the wonderful people they are today. Carla is also survived by her brother Rod Knott and two sisters Carmella Delacruz and Carlena Knott as well as numerous extended family members. The family will gather to receive friends and family at Sanders Funeral Home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Graveside memorial will be held at the Lubbock Cemetery on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00pm. Family request in lieu of flowers donations be sent to The Haven Animal Care Shelter. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019